Wealthstar Advisors LLC Invests $335,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,664 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southern by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,112,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SO traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $65.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average is $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

