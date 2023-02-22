Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $36.86 Million Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X accounts for approximately 17.5% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC owned about 1.86% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $36,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,504,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,188,000 after purchasing an additional 334,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 67,206 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth $9,162,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 13.4% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

SPXL stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.34. 2,950,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,441,157. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.40. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $128.30.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading

