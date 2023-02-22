Wealthstar Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 625.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of IVT stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,509. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2052 per share. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.49%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.