Wealthstar Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 625.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance
InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2052 per share. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.49%.
InvenTrust Properties Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InvenTrust Properties (IVT)
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.