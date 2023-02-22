Wealthstar Advisors LLC Buys 3,513 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 422.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,174,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 147,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $348,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.41. 2,157,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,123. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.