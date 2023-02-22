WazirX Reaches Market Cap of $79.41 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000863 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $79.41 million and $4.04 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

