Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. Walmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.90-$6.05 EPS.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $3.78 on Wednesday, reaching $143.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,896,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,467. The company has a market capitalization of $387.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,122,666 shares of company stock worth $762,689,214. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

