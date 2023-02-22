Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Set at $168.00 by UBS Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $168.00 target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,633,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,249. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $387.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,122,666 shares of company stock worth $762,689,214 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

