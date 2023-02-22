Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after purchasing an additional 479,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 15.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,334,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,250,000 after purchasing an additional 321,137 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $180.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $197.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.