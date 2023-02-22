Vow Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $103.03 Million (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Vow has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Vow has a market cap of $103.03 million and $256,205.73 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002700 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vow Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

