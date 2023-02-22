Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.73-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.57-$0.62 EPS.

Vontier Stock Performance

Vontier stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. 475,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Vontier has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

VNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Vontier from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered Vontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

