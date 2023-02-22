Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.88

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €8.88 ($9.45) and traded as high as €9.92 ($10.56). Vivendi shares last traded at €9.88 ($10.51), with a volume of 2,374,401 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group set a €14.60 ($15.53) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Vivendi Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €9.45 and a 200 day moving average of €8.89.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

