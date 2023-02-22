Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.80), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $364.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 55.37%. Vital Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share.

Vital Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE VTLE opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $793.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.35.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

About Vital Energy

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $207,412.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.