Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.80), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $364.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS.

Vital Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $802.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

