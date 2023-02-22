Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Raises Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,217 shares during the period. Warner Music Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned 0.09% of Warner Music Group worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after buying an additional 1,567,866 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,607,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,698 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 978,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 4,642.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 903,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 884,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Warner Music Group

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Music Group Trading Down 3.9 %

WMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.