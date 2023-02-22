Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Invests $5.57 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 206,818 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,746 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 715.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

