Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Has $17.60 Million Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,462 shares during the period. Smartsheet makes up approximately 0.3% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $17,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

SMAR opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

