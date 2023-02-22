Virtus Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Expeditors International of Washington comprises approximately 2.1% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,083,000 after purchasing an additional 858,185 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after buying an additional 696,312 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after acquiring an additional 404,737 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13,716.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after acquiring an additional 392,292 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.91. 248,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,533. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.14.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

