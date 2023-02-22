Virtus Family Office LLC Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. Ternium comprises approximately 4.6% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Ternium by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 167,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 16.8% during the second quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 19.2% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 14.3% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 68,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TX shares. Grupo Santander lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC upped their price target on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Ternium Trading Down 0.3 %

Ternium stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 32,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.55. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Ternium

About Ternium

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

Further Reading

