Virtus Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 1,561 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.7% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $748.53. 51,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,812. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $800.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $734.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $712.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $20,640,437. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

