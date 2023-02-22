Virtus Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 105,787 GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 3,465.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50,322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 53,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb bought 8,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $79,563.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,520,580 shares in the company, valued at $31,790,837.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb bought 8,811 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $79,563.33. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,520,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,790,837.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III purchased 57,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $890,918.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,130,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,277,986.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 474,153 shares of company stock worth $6,340,613. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoHealth Stock Up 2.4 %

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price objective on GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. 1,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,176. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

GoHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.