Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

VRT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.42. 8,439,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,908. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,334,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

