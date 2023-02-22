Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Tops $11.04 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $11.04 million and $117,262.76 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,071.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00392177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00092950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.47 or 0.00654328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.09 or 0.00586260 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00180864 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,170,647 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

