Vertcoin Market Cap Reaches $11.23 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and $150,427.79 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,097.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.66 or 0.00392825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00093464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.64 or 0.00654159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.21 or 0.00590163 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00179934 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,165,647 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

