Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 100,697 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 44,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,837,000 after purchasing an additional 85,047 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 101,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Articles

