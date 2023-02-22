Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 243.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,198 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of GFL Environmental worth $21,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GFL shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

