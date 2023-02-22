Verition Fund Management LLC Has $16.63 Million Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,722 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $16,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 226,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 207,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 31,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 476,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.