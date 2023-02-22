Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,311 shares during the period. Alliant Energy accounts for approximately 0.4% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Alliant Energy worth $36,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 166,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 41,576 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,666,000 after buying an additional 1,134,995 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 135,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 41,328 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 10,843.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 462,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after buying an additional 457,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.30%.

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

