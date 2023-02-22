Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 341,989 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1,868.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,989 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $23,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,704,000 after purchasing an additional 875,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,271,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,740,000 after acquiring an additional 304,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,887,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.02. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.