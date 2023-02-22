Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 158,796 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 4,813.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,796 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.52% of LHC Group worth $26,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 362.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after buying an additional 648,800 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 781.5% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,167,000 after buying an additional 473,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 455.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,946,000 after buying an additional 336,717 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,394,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4,683.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after buying an additional 255,887 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group stock opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.32 and a twelve month high of $169.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average of $163.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

