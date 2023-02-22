Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 110,262 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,262 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Impinj worth $19,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,928,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Impinj by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $825,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PI opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $142.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $79,611.74. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,615.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total transaction of $179,793.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $79,611.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,615.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,790 shares of company stock valued at $18,032,906. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

