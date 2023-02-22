Verge Hits Market Capitalization of $58.41 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $58.41 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,200.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00391722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00093260 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00653704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.00590624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00179449 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,221,738 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.