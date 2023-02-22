Veradigm (MDRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Veradigm to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veradigm Price Performance

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. Veradigm has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veradigm news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $796,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Veradigm by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus raised shares of Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Veradigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.