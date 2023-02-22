Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Down to $25.46

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.46, but opened at $22.77. Veracyte shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 90,493 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VCYT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Veracyte Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $27,651.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,589,397.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,937 shares of company stock worth $4,824,942 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1,717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 762,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 575,949 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $9,709,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Veracyte by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 392,169 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

