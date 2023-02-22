Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,368 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at $2,487,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,055,000 after buying an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -416.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

