Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Given New $0.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRGet Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.80 to $0.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $2.20 to $0.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.89.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 9.6% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,207,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 60.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 187,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Venator Materials by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 250,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

