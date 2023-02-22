Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Given New $0.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.80 to $0.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $2.20 to $0.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.89.
Venator Materials Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.78.
About Venator Materials
Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.
