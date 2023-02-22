Vecima Networks Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSE:VCM opened at C$21.85 on Wednesday. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of C$14.30 and a 52-week high of C$23.31. The stock has a market cap of C$528.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$76.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.63 million. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 1.1563808 EPS for the current year.

VCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cormark increased their target price on Vecima Networks from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$780,054.60. Company insiders own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

