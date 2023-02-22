Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Boosted by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $200.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

