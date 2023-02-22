Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Raised by Arkos Global Advisors

Arkos Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,176. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

