Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $14,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,306,000 after acquiring an additional 131,944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,256,000 after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.89.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

