Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after buying an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 461,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 296,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $350.83. 52,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,530. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.00 and its 200-day moving average is $338.89. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

