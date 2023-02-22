Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,004 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.52. The stock had a trading volume of 167,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,692. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

