Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,452,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.3% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.24% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $198,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.49. 1,037,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,111,237. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65.

