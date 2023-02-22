Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) to Issue GBX 0.40 Dividend

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Van Elle Trading Down 1.7 %
LON VANL opened at GBX 48.15 ($0.58) on Wednesday. Van Elle has a one year low of GBX 33.50 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 56.01 ($0.67). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,633.33 and a beta of 0.94.
Van Elle Company Profile
