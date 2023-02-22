Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) to Issue GBX 0.40 Dividend

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Van Elle Trading Down 1.7 %

LON VANL opened at GBX 48.15 ($0.58) on Wednesday. Van Elle has a one year low of GBX 33.50 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 56.01 ($0.67). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,633.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

