Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after buying an additional 1,308,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,017,000 after purchasing an additional 592,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $132.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.