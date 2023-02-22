Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.13

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.
Universal Entertainment Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Entertainment (UETMF)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.