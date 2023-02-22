Universal Display (OLED) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Universal Display to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $126.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.98 and a 200-day moving average of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. Universal Display has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $176.41.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $93,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Universal Display by 604.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 127.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Universal Display by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at $259,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Universal Display

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. Citigroup reduced their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.10.

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.