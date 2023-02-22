Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Univar Solutions Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,455.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,455.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 130.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 36.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.