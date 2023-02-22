United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,017.40

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,017.40 ($12.25) and traded as high as GBX 1,051.50 ($12.66). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,050.50 ($12.65), with a volume of 859,990 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UU. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.05) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,025 ($12.34) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.04) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,112 ($13.39).

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63. The company has a market capitalization of £7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,407.33, a PEG ratio of 152.69 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,038.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,016.98.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.