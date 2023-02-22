Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $117,832.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 943,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,833.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $117,832.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 943,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,833.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $28,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 981,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,090.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 89,770 shares of company stock valued at $362,908 in the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
