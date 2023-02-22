Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $117,832.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 943,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,833.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $117,832.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 943,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,833.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $28,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 981,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,090.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 89,770 shares of company stock valued at $362,908 in the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

About Ultralife

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ultralife by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 58,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

