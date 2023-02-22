UBS Group Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €105.00 ($111.70) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AIR. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($212.77) price objective on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($143.62) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on Airbus in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €151.00 ($160.64) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

AIR traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €122.82 ($130.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €115.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €107.63. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($72.64) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($106.35).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

